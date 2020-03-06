IIFA Awards 2020, which were to be held in Indore, Madhya Pradesh from March 27 to March 29, has been postponed due to coronavirus outbreak in India. The total number of positive cases in India has reached 31.

Due to COVID-19 outbreak in India, International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA awards 2020), which were to take place in Madhya Pradesh on March 27, 28 and 29, have been postponed to a later date. The organisers of the much-awaited award ceremony issued a statement on March 6, 2020 to inform that IIFA management and stakeholders from film industry in consultation with the Madhya Pradesh Government have decided to postpone the award ceremony.

The decision has been taken in light of global health scare around the spread of Coronavirus and to ensure safety of IIFA fans, as well as, general community at large. Furthermore, a fresh date and subsequent plans for hosting IIFA 2020 in Madhya Pradesh will be announced soon.

To be hosted by Bollywood megastar Salman Khan, the 3-day mega-event was expected to witness some stellar performances by celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan among many others.

Big news – #IIFA2020 postponed due to #CoronaVirus . Were to be held in Madhya Pradesh end of March with @BeingSalmanKhan @iamsrk @iHrithik etc attending & performing !! #coronavirusinindia — Uday Pratap Singh (@UdayPratapSingh) March 6, 2020

International Indian Film Academy Awards: With due regard to the growing concerns around the spread of the #COVID19 virus and, after consulting the Madhya Pradesh government, it has been decided to postpone the event (originally scheduled at the end of March) to a later date. pic.twitter.com/zNQWMmBKsu — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2020

Earlier this week, Katrina Kaif, Kartik Aaryan and Dia Mirza attended a pre-IIFA award 2020 press conference in Mumbai in which the organisers announced nominations for this year. Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy bagged 14 nominations, Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh bagged 8 nominations and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Article 15 bagged 7 nominations.

Speaking of Coronavirus outbreak in India, the total number of confirmed cases has reached 31. A new case of Coronavirus has emerged in Delhi where a man with a travel history to Thailand and Malaysia tested positive. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has also issued a new advisory asking people to avoid or postpone mass gatherings till the spread of Coronavirus is contained.

