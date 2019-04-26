The Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (IIHR), Bangalore, has invited applications for recruitment to the post of senior research fellows, junior research fellows and other posts. Interested candidates with requisite qualification can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 10 May 2019.

IIHR Bangalore Recruitment 2019: Apply for 17 research fellows, research Associate and other posts

IIHR Bangalore Recruitment 2019: The Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (IIHR) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of senior research fellow, junior research fellow and other posts. Interested candidates with requisite qualification can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 10 May 2019. Candidates can send their applications to the concerned authority of the Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (IIHR).

Here are some important details of the recruitment process:

Last date of receiving application: May 10, 2019

Interview round: May 24-25, 2019

Vacancy Details:

Senior Research Fellow – 2 posts

Research Associate– 1 post

Junior Research Fellow – 2 posts

Young Professional – 11 posts

Technical Person – 1 post

Eligibility Criteria for senior research fellows (SRF), junior research fellows (JRF), young professional and other posts

Educational Qualification:

Those applying for senior research and junior research fellows should have an M.Sc. degree in the relevant subject from a recognized university.

Those applying for research associate should have an M.Sc. degree in Chemistry, M.Sc. Biochemistry or M.Sc. agriculture chemistry.

For young professional post, candidates should have a B.Sc. or M.Sc. degree in any of the relevant subject from a recognized university.

Those applying for the Technical Person post should have a B.Sc. (Agri.), M.Sc. horticulture, agriculture, genetics and plant breeding or vegetable science.

The age limit for SRF, JRF, Young Professional and other posts are as follows:

Senior Research Fellow: men (35 years) & women (40 years)

Research Associate: men (40 years) & women (45 years)

Junior Research Fellow: men (30 years) & women (35 years)

Young Professional-I, Technical Person – 21 to 40 years

How to apply for Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (IIHR), Bangalore Jobs 2019

Interested and eligible candidates can send their applications to the principal scientist/ principal investigator/ co-principal investigator of the concerned departments of the ad-hoc projects/schemes at Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (IIHR), Bangalore Jobs by 10 May 2019.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App