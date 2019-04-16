IIMC Alumni Meet in Hyderabad: The meeting elected Madhavi Naidu president, Vivek Manesar general secretary, Santiswarup Samantaray treasurer and Nisha Singh Organisation Secretary.

IIMC Alumni Meet in Hyderabad: Connections 2019 Hyderabad, the annual get-together of the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana chapter of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication Alumni Association (IIMCAA), was held in Marriott Hyderabad.

IIMCAA National Organisation Secretary Ritesh Verma said an IIMCAA medical assistance fund of Rs. 5 lakh had been established this year to help alumni in need of medical aid.

Ten scholarships of Rs 25,000 each for IIMC students belonging to financially weaker sections too had been set up.

Senior alumni Anshul Shukla, Sarad Lahangir, Rajesh Parida, Chetan Mallik, Suchitra Patnaik, Akanksha Shukla, Jyoti Prakash Mohapatra, Deepthi Bathini, Ananya Moitra, Prabhat Upadhyay, Shreesh Chandra Singh and Chaithanya Krishnaraju also addressed the meet.

Connections, started in 2013, was organised in 21 cities across India and abroad this year. Hyderabad was last meet in India while overall last meet held in Bangladeshi capital Dhaka.

