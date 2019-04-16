IIMCAA Connections 2019 in Dhaka: India's High Commissioner Riva Ganguly Das, Bangladesh Shipping Minister of State Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, MP Ashim Kumar Ukil, IIMCAA Bangladesh President Ihsanul Karim and IIMCAA President Prasad Sanyal were present during the IIMC Alumni Association Annual Meet Connections 2019 in Dhaka on April 13, 2019.

IIMCAA Connections 2019 in Dhaka: IIMC Alumni Association Annual Meet Connections 2019 concluded with a grand event in Dhaka in Bangladesh on Saturday. This was also the first annual event of the Indian Institute of Mass Communications Alumni Association in Bangladesh.

Gathered at the Jatiya Press Club in Dhaka on April 13, 2019, were India’s High Commissioner Riva Ganguly Das, Bangladesh Shipping Minister of State Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, MP Ashim Kumar Ukil, IIMCAA Bangladesh President Ihsanul Karim and IIMCAA President Prasad Sanyal.

Speaking at the occasion the High Commissioner, who was the Guest of Honour, said increasing links between the media of India and Bangladesh are important elements in contributing to growth in bilateral relations between the two countries. She also said the IIMC Alumni Association can play a vital role in taking this relationship to new heights.

Bangladesh State Minister of Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury was the Chief Guest at the event and spoke of the close ties between the two neighbours. He expressed hope that such events could further strengthen these bonds.

Press Secretary to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and IIMCAA Bangladesh President Ihsanul Karim was the first IIMC alumni from Bangladesh who visited the institute in Delhi in 1979. He recalled his time at IIMC with fondness.

Connections 2019, the annual event of the IIMC alumni association began in Delhi on February 17 this year and has been since organised in 18 other Indian cities, and in Dubai and Singapore. The 21st event, organised in Dhaka this year, marked the culmination of this edition of IIMCAA connections.

