Students of a hostel in the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay were left baffled when they received an email from the mess administration demanding non-vegetarians to use separate plates. The email has left the students as some are supporting the move while some are terming at as a 'hypocritical' move.

Students at one of the hostels of the Indian Institute of Technology- Bombay have been left divided on an email which demands non-vegetarians to use separate plates for meals inside the hostel mess. The controversial email wants the students who eat non-veg food to use a particular kind of tray type plates and not the normal ones. The email came in after vegetarian students raised concern over the mix up of plates. The email has sparked outrage on social media as the students took to Facebook to question the agenda behind the email.

Each of the hostels inside the premier Indian institutes’ premises are managed by a council of students who decide the running schedule of the mess including the food structure. The particular email has not gone down well with a set of students who believe the email is unfair and propagates ‘segregation.’ The request came from the mess council of hostel 11 of IIT Bombay, which said, “I am getting complaints from many students who want students who eat non-vegetarian food to use separate plates. Therefore, this is a request to all non-veg eaters, to please only use the tray type plates meant especially for non-veg dishes during dinner. Please do not use the main plates for non-veg dishes.”

The hostel houses at least 300 students and the email was meant for those who stay there and avail their food from the mess. While some supported the move by suggesting that it is important to separate the dishes used by vegetarians and non-vegetarians others argued it was ‘hypocritical’. However, the mess council clarified that the mail was in regards to maintaining an already existing rule and was not meant to offend anyone. “For years, non-vegetarian food has been served on a separate plate and we only asked students to maintain the rule. This was not meant to offend anyone,” a student was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times.

The comments on social media bashed the hostel council for trying to push right-wing Hindu agenda through the move, “What most people seem to have a problem with is the term ‘main plates’. They say it is a ploy to make vegetarian diet the preferred one and to push right-wing Hindu agenda,” said a comment.

All hostels anyway have separate plates for vegetarian and non-vegetarian food so I don’t know why this email was sent in the first place. What’s worse is that it is also being misunderstood by many,” said Soumyo Mukherji, dean, student affairs, IIT-Bombay.