The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has clarified that they are not banning non-vegetarian from being served in the campus. Earlier, the reports of imposing a ban on non-vegetarian were surfaced after several students complained of food poisoning. Recently, IIT made headlines over an email allegedly asking students to use separate plates for non-vegetarian food.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has clarified that they are not banning non-vegetarian from being served in the campus. Earlier, the reports of imposing a ban on non-vegetarian had surfaced after several students complained of food poisoning. The IIT Bombay has dismissed all such reports, saying that only a rooftop cafe was issued a letter for serving stale food. “A letter was issued to the caterer of a cafeteria atop the Civil Engineering Department for purely health and safety reasons as he was serving stale food,” IIT Bombay said in a statement.

The authorities also said that the cafeteria atop Civil Engineering Department is popular among students and faculty because it is the only rooftop cafeteria in the campus. However, the area is not suitable for cooking as the area is prone to catching fire. “Some students even complained of food poisoning. The non-vegetarian food is brought in the morning and kept until evening. Since it gets spoilt faster and is the major cause of food poisoning, the department had instructed the caterer not to serve stale food,” according to the statement.

There are no other food joints in the academic area that are allowed to cook. The cafeterias are only allowed to serve packaged food like chips and biscuits. According to some media reports, the college had issued an advisory to both the students and mess authorities mentioning that the non-veg food will be banned in college. Recently, IIT made headlines over an email allegedly asking students to use separate plates for non-vegetarian food.