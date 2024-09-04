IIT Delhi Expert Assists Manipur After Drone Attacks On Forces And Civilians

A professor from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has traveled to Manipur to help address recent drone attacks on the state's forces and civilians. The Manipur Police requested IIT Delhi's expertise to understand the drones used in these attacks and to develop effective countermeasures.

The assistance comes in response to a series of incidents involving drones. On September 1, Kuki militants used high-tech drones to launch RPGs at forces, including the Border Security Force (BSF), in Koutruk, Imphal West. In a separate attack, a 23-year-old woman was injured when suspected militants used a drone to drop a bomb in Manipur.

In addition to the IIT Delhi professor, a team of senior forensic experts, Indian Army officials, and high-ranking officers from the BSF, CRPF, and Manipur Police are working together to study these drone attacks. They aim to determine the best technology for the region, considering its unique physical characteristics.

Following these attacks, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan held a meeting to review the situation. The Border Security Force and Indian Army, who have experience with drone threats on the India-Pakistan border, are providing their expertise.

Central Armed Police Forces have been instructed to share their counter-drone technology. The Manipur Administration will evaluate these technologies and acquire them based on expert recommendations. Currently, an anti-drone system covering 8-10 kilometers has been installed in West Imphal, with plans for additional systems to be set up soon. However, some anti-drone technologies are expensive, costing between Rs 2-4 crore, which may delay the implementation of a comprehensive solution.

According to the Manipur Police, the recent use of drones to drop explosives on security forces and civilians marks a significant escalation in the conflict. This unprecedented attack suggests the involvement of highly trained professionals with technical expertise. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and preparing to respond to any further threats.

