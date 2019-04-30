IIT-Delhi Jobs Notification 2019: Eligible candidates are advised to appear for walk-in-interview which is scheduled to be held on May 1, 2019.

Appointment shall be on contractual basis on consolited pay reneweble yearly or upto the duration of the project, whichever is earlier.

IIT-Delhi Jobs Notification: The Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi has invited applications for Junior Research Fellow (JRF) post for the project titled “Tactile Diagrams for the Visually Impaired”. Only Indian nationals have been invited to appear for the Walk-in test / Interview for the project. The appointment shall be on contractual basis on consolidated pay renewable yearly or up to the duration of the project, whichever is earlier. Eligible candidates are advised to appear for walk-in-interview which is scheduled is scheduled to be held on May 1, 2019.

All candidates should bring their formal application on Form No. IRD/REC-4, which can be downloaded from IRD Website (http://ird.iitd.ac.in/rec) along with complete information regarding educational qualifications indicating the percentage of marks of each examination passed, details of work experience and a recent passport size photograph, along with original certificates (both academic and professional) for verification on the date of interview. No candidate, who is already employed at the Institute / IRD, shall be interviewed unless his/her application has been duly forwarded by their concerned establishment/sections. Only 5% relaxation of marks may be granted to the SC/ST Candidates. In case of selection of a retired/superannuated government employee, his/her salary will be fixed as per prevailing IRD norms.

Notification details:

– Employment Notice No. IITD/IRD/RP03580N/102355 issued on April 15, 2019

Important Dates:

– Date of Walk-in-Interview: May 1, 2019, from 09.30 AM

Vacancy Details:

Name of the Post: No. of Posts: Junior Research Fellow (JRF) – 01 Post

Eligibility:

Educational Qualification: Junior Research Fellow (JRF) – Candidate must be holding 1st class in B.Tech. / M.Tech.or equivalent in Mechanical Engineering with knowledge of manufacturing process, 3D printings, prototyping. He/ she should have required experience with the thermoforming process with GATE* qualification. (GATE*: The requirement of qualifying GATE qualification may be relaxed by the Committee in case of highly meritorious candidates.)

Selection Procedure:

The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the interview being organised by the selection body.

