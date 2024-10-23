IIT Delhi Student Allegedly Dies by Suicide, Investigation Underway

A 21-year-old MSc student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi reportedly died by suicide in his hostel room. The tragedy was confirmed by Delhi police on Wednesday, who are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the young man’s death.

Victim’s Background

The deceased student was originally from Deoghar, Jharkhand, and was in his second year of the MSc program. His academic pursuits at one of India’s premier engineering institutes have now turned into a somber reminder of the mental health challenges faced by many students.

Discovery of the Body

The grim discovery was made when the student’s friends, unable to gain entry into his room, which was locked from the inside, sought help from IIT staff. In an urgent effort to check on their friend, they broke a window and entered the room, where they found him hanging. The swift response of his friends and the staff highlights the close-knit nature of the IIT community.

Medical History and Response

Although no suicide note was found at the scene, police revealed that the student had a history of psychiatric treatment. According to his medical report card, he had an upcoming appointment scheduled for October 29, indicating ongoing mental health concerns. Following the discovery, the student was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital via college ambulance, but unfortunately, doctors declared him brought dead upon arrival.

Investigation Initiated

Authorities have since placed the body in a mortuary while informing the student’s parents about the tragic incident. A mobile crime team conducted a thorough inspection of the room, but no suicide note has yet been discovered. The police are actively recording statements from the deceased’s friends as part of the investigation process.

Legal Proceedings

The investigation is being carried out under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, which pertains to cases involving suspected suicides and other related inquiries. Officials are determined to uncover the underlying factors that may have contributed to this devastating event.