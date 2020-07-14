For the feasability of coronavirus testing, IIT Delhi launched a covid-19 testing kit commercially. Corosure's price will be around Rs 500 only.

IIT Delhi has successfully finished developing an alternative COVID-19 testing method. Being cost-friendly and affordable, the testing kit is said to be launched on 15 June (tommorow). The launch will be done by HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Naresh along with Minister of State (HRD) Sanjay Dhotre.

The renowned University has become the first educational institution to develop a testing kit that is affordable for everyone. The price of the same is kept Rs 500 only, after giving commercial companies the authority to sell with the clause of a price rider.

The company, Newtech Medical Devices will be launching the kit by the name of ‘Corosure’. It has been approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research(ICMR) as well as the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI).

This @iitdelhi technology should change the paradigm of COVID testing in the country, both in terms of scale and cost.This product, approved by ICMR and DCGI, is being launched tomorrow.2 million tests at an unbeatable price. @DrRPNishank @narendramodi @DevicesNewtech @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/p9b8j2W2iz — V.Ramgopal Rao (@ramgopal_rao) July 14, 2020

The IIT Delhi team identified unique regions (RNA sequence) in the covid-19 genome. This sequence was exclusive only to Coronavirus and Sars COV-2. Other Coronaviruses did not have the same sequence, which helped with the generation of this kit, explained Professor Vivekanandan Perumal.

Mr Perumal further explained that primer sets were used for testing the real – time polymerase chain reaction while focusing on the spike protein of Covid – 19. The primers made by the team specifically clings to the regions preserved in more than 200 covid-19 sequenced genome.

The team of IIT Delhi also said that while their testing method is probe-free; the method used by the medical institutions now is probe-based. Their methods reduce the cost without compromising the accuracy.

India’s COVID-19 tally breached the 9 lakh mark as 28,498 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

As per the Health Ministry, there are a total of 9,06,752 coronavirus cases in the country of which 3,11,565 patients are active cases. 5,71,459 patients have been cured/discharged while one patient has been migrated, the Ministry informed further. 553 more deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours in the country, taking the number of patients succumbing to the virus to 23,727

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App