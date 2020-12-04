The event is set to begin at 9:30 p.m. PanIIT USA is hosting the IIT Global Summit 2020 and it is to be broadcast on media channels and social media today at 9:30 p.m. This year's Summit will cover the topics of habitat conservation, innovation, health, technology and world economy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to give a speech at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Global Summit 2020 today i.e. December 4 on the topic of ‘The Future is Now’.

PanIIT USA is operated by a group of IIT alumni volunteers. PanIIT USA holds global conferences, calling experts in varying fields from across the world to speak in them.

Alongside the mentioned platforms, the Summit along with the Prime Minister’s address will be live streamed on Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal’s Twitter account, on which the event’s details were also shared.

In addition, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal is set to hold a webinar on December 10 with students throughout the country where he will talk to the students about the state of exams despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

