An IIT graduate attacked two police officers with a sharp blade outside the Gorakhnath temple in Uttar Pradesh this evening, attempting to break inside the shrine while shouting religious chants before being subdued by a mob. According to the UP police, a “terrorist assault” cannot be ruled out.

When the assailant attacked the officers, he chanted ‘Allah hu Akbar’ and attempted to seize a police officer’s SLR weapon, according to eyewitnesses and officials. He was instantly overpowered and captured, and he was also hurt in the attack.

Additional Director General (ADG), Gorakhpur Zone, Akhil Kumar said, “Two of our Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) constables were injured after the accused tried to enter the temple with a sharp-edged weapon. He went to a PAC post near the gate and tried to attack the police.”

The motive is not known yet. The police say terror is not ruled out.

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to hand over the probe to the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).