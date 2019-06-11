Applications are invited for the post of Junior Technician at IIT Guwahati. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website on or before 21 June 2019.

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) a public institution established by the Government of India is the sixth Indian Institute of Technology established in India. Officially recognized as an Institute of National Importance by the government of India, the prestigious institution is inviting applications for the post of Junior Technician.

Eligible candidates can apply for the post through the official website (http://www.iitg.ac.in/) on or before 21 June 2019. Last Date to send Application is 21 June 2019 and the number of vacancies for the post are 2. Late applications will not be accepted and the institution will not be responsible for any postal delay on the part of any candidate in delivering the application form.

Application forms have to be submitted in a sealed envelope on the address “Application for the post of Junior Technician, Dept. of Physics” to the Interim Registrar, IIT Guwahati, Guwahati – 781039 which should reach the institute latest by 21.06.2019.

The minimum eligibility criteria required as educational qualification is that the candidate must hold a B.Sc. degree with Physics/Computer Science/Electronics as one subject or Four years diploma in Electronics Engineering /Computer Science Engineering / Electrical Engineering with Physics as one subject.

Apart from this one year experience in relevant laboratories/industries/research or having a recipient of a national-level award for innovative scientific work or ITI certificate in Electric/ Electronical/ Computer applications with one year relevant experience in laboratories or industries is also required for the job.

