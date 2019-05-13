IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2019: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Senior Project Technician. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 20 May 2019.

IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2019: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, has invited applications for recruitment to the post of senior project technician at its campus in Guwahati. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for a walk-in-interview on May 20, 2019.

Here are the important details regarding the recruitment process:

A walk-in-interview will be held on May 20, 2019.

There are a total five posts of senior project technician.

Candidates must have a diploma/graduate/ITI degree for applying to the posts.

The pay scale of a senior project technician will be Rs 25,610

How to apply for IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2019:

Interested and eligible candidates must submit their applications along with photocopies of the relevant documents at the time of interview on 20 May 2019 at CET, Conference Room, Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati -781039, Assam. Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, was established in 1994, while its academic programme commenced in 1995. Currently, the Institute has 11 departments and five inter-disciplinary academic centres, covering all major fields of engineering, science and humanities. It offers BTech, BDes, MA, MDes, MTech, MSc and PhD programmes. Within a short period, IIT Guwahati has been able to build a world class infrastructure to carry out advanced research. It has a well equipped state-of-the-art scientific and engineering equipment. The IIT Guwahati campus is spread across 285 hectares of land on the north bank of river Brahmaputra, some 20 km from the heart of Guwahati.

