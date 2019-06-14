IIT JEE Advanced results 2019: The much-awaited IIT JEE Advanced results have been declared today. Students eagerly waiting for the results can visit the website and download their results along with the answer keys.

IIT JEE Advanced results 2019 @ jeeadv.ac.in: The JEE Advanced result is scheduled to be declared today, along with the final answer keys at jeeadv.ac.in. The result date of today i.e. June 14th, 2019 has been mentioned on the Information Brochure of JEE Advanced 2019 exam.

The result is expected to come out soon at the official website. Moreover, the final answer keys will also be released for the students.

The 2019 JEE Advanced entrance examinations for entry into the prestigious IIT institutes were conducted in two shifts, Paper I in the morning (9 to 12) and Paper II in the afternoon (2 to 5) shift. The application process for the exam was wrapped up on May 9th. Only those candidates who cleared the JEE 2019 Mains exam and matched the cut-offs were allowed to sit for JEE advanced.

Candidates can check their result online by visiting the JEE Advanced website. The link will appear on the homepage to check the result, once the results are announced. Once the link appears, then the candidates need to click on it and fill in the login details. After inserting the login details, the candidate needs to click on the submit button.

After clicking the submit button, the scores along with rank will be displayed on the screen, which can be printed out by the candidate for future reference. Apart from this, information regarding the declaration of IIT JEE Advanced Result will also be provided to students on their registered mobile number and registered Email-ID. Once the results are out, the allotment round for the seats is expected to begin between June 19 to July 17.

