Delhi University, Banaras Hindu University, University of Hyderabad, IIT-Madras and IIT-Kharagpur have been selected as Institutions of Eminence by the Ministry of Human Resource Development on the advice of University Grants Commission and the experts` committee.

The Ministry of Human Resources Development on Thursday awarded the Institutions of Eminence status to five universities. It includes Delhi University, Banaras Hindu University, University of Hyderabad, IIT-Madras and IIT-Kharagpur. The orders were issued by the Ministry of Human Resource Development on the advice of the University Grants Commission and the experts` committee.

Letters of Intent were also issued to 5 universities for accepting and sending their preparedness over the same. HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has said that the orders for the same have been issued to five universities while declaring them as the Institutions of Eminence.

Other 5 universities whom the Letter of Intent for granting the IoE status include Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham University and Vellore Institute of Technology in Tamil Nadu, Odhisha’s Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Jamia Hamdard University in Delhi and Satya Bharti Foundation’s Bharti Institute in Mohali. The above institutions have also been asked to submit their readiness for commencing academic operations as Institutions of Eminence.

The panel has also recommended the names of two other universities which include Shiv Nadar University in Noida and OP Jindal University in Haryana. The panel has sent letters to the respected state governments to pass legislation in the state Assembly to cease the status of these Universities as Private Universities under the State and so as to enable them to be considered as IoE deemed universities.

Jadavpur University in West Bengal and Anna University in Tamil Nadu have also been selected by the panel and the state governments have been asked to indicate their commitment towards contribution to enable them to have the IoE tag.

As per official figures, 16 institutions are IOEs in the country. Four other institutions are still in process as state governments confirmation is still awaited.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App