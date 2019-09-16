A 27-year-old IITian’s poetry against mob lynching goes viral on social media. Naveen Chourey, a student of Chemical Engineering in IIT Delhi, his poem has described the emotions of those who are involved in mob-lynching. Multiple cases of mob lynching continue to be reported across the country.

A 27-year-old IITian’s poetry performance has taken social media by storm. In the poem that has gone viral, Naveen Chourey, a student of Chemical Engineering in IIT Delhi, dwells on the emotions of people involved in mob lynching including the victim, the many faces that merge into a mob, the witnesses, and even the police. Chourey, who hails from Madhya Pradesh, slams the hatred and the institutional failures that have led to regular reports of mob lynching.

Multiple cases of mob lynching continue to be reported across the country. Initially, mob lynching was centered on beef consumption since the Sangh Parivar has kept cow protection as its mainstay.

Therefore, this has been the prime reason for death by the mob in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh. In Jharkhand, besides beef, the rumors of child lifting have also led to these murders. The West Bengal Assembly had recently enacted a law, West Bengal (Prevention of Lynching) Bill, 2019 against mob lynching. Other governments have kept away from enacting such a law citing existing provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code.

Watch Video:

The recent incidents of lynching include the death of Tabrez Ansari in Seraikela-Kharswan district of Jharkhand. Another case, where Muslim man, lynched to death by Hindutva mob in West Bengal. While Ansari was killed over motorcycle theft, Aslam Khan was accused to have other companions for child lifting. The first case of lynching that made headlines was of Mohammed Akhlaq who was killed in Bisara village near Dadri almost 4 years ago.

Lynching has no easy solution and the responsibility of state legislatures should and cannot be limited to enacting a law providing strict punishment, as civil society advocates have repeatedly said.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App