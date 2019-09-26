IIT to allow weaker students to opt out in 3 years with a BSc in engineering: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Council has come up with a proposal for the academically weaker students, a report said. The report said that the weaker students will be allowed to opt out in 3 years with a BSc in engineering.

IIT to allow weaker students to opt out in 3 years with a BSc in engineering

IIT to allow weaker students to opt out in 3 years with a BSc in engineering: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) on Friday proposed an early exit option for the academically weaker students enrolled in an undergraduate course at the country’s premier engineering colleges, reported the Indian Express. The proposal, which was discussed during the IIT council meeting in the morning, would allow students to opt-out after three years with a BSc degree in engineering.

Currently, the students have to complete their eight-semester course or four years to get a BTech degree. The reports said that the IIT Council, headed by the Human Resource Development Minister, is the highest decision-making body of the all 23 IITs across the country.

The report also underscored data shared by the HRD Ministry in Parliament this year, which noted that over 2,000 students in different IITs dropped out of BTech and post-graduate programs in the last couple of years. Some of the students were also expelled following their poor performance in the semester. The proposal is for the benefit of such students, the report added.

The sources have also said that if approved, the suggestion will be implemented from the current session in all the IITs across the country.

A report in the Hindustan Times highlighted that most of the dropouts occurred in the older IITs. The list of IITs includes IIT Delhi (782 dropouts), IIT Kharagpur (622 dropouts), IIT Bombay (263 dropouts), and IIT Madras (128 dropouts).

Every year, over nine lakh students appear for the entrance examination, held twice in a year. The move is aimed to regulating the dropout rate that has been soaring in the undergraduate programs following the poor academic performance of students, personal, and medical reasons.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App