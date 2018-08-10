Swedish furniture chain IKEA on Thursday opened its first store in Hyderabad and witnessed a huge footfall of customers. According to reports, on the first of opening, the international furniture store witnessed close to 30,000 customers. With people coming in large numbers, a huge traffic jam in the HITEC City, where the IKEA store is located. A picture of the traffic jam also went viral on Twitter.

This traffic jam photo went viral on Twitter on Thursday | Photo source: Twitter

As customers continued to visit the IKEA store on Thursday a photo of a traffic jam started trending on micro-blogging site Twitter, showing a massive traffic jam in Hyderabad. Though the authenticity of the photo was not sure, many random people on Twitter tweeted the photo, which appears to be of Hyderabad.

It was a mad rush on day 1 of @IKEAIndia 's first day, after their first store in India was inaugurated in #Hyderabad. They had expected large crowds, but definitely not so much! #IKEA #IKEAHyderabad pic.twitter.com/HrF2pGr7c6 — PAUL OOMMEN (@Paul_Oommen) August 9, 2018

While Hyderabad citizens were excited to visit the store, a huge traffic jam occurred in the HITEC City, where the IKEA store is located. HITEC City is the hub of information technology. Reports say that the traffic jam was so huge that IKEA employees had to assist the customers and guiding them about the traffic situation.

IKEA India deputy CEO Patrick Antoni said that they were expecting a footfall of 30,000-35,000 customers on a daily basis. Welcoming the customers, IKEA employees were holding Indian and Swedish employees amid loud music and band, with clappings and cheers.

Telangana’s industry minister KT Rama Rao inaugurated the store along with first customer, IKEA Group CEO Jesper Brodin, Swedish Ambassador to India Klas Molin. IKEA will be opening 40 such stores in years to come in Navi Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Surat, Pune, Chennai and Kolkata.

The traffic jam in Hyderabad was so huge that people started talking about it on Twitter and shared photos of the jam. Take a look at some of them.

@IKEAIndia Is Spread Across 16 Acres & Just Count The Lanes of hyderabad pic.twitter.com/rpI9KNxS5W — Adnan (@Telangana_Asks) August 9, 2018

#Ikea, the Swedish multinational home furnishing retailer, today opened its first India store in the IT hub of the Nizami city of Hyderabad. A huge response from the people but heavy traffic around! pic.twitter.com/uhMg3d7zKr — Irfan Faras (@IrfanFaras) August 9, 2018

@cyberabadpolice great work by traffic policemen at Biodiversity signal today in midst of rains. @KTRoffice @IKEAIndia there could have been better crowd management at Hyderabad today. #IKEAIndia #IKEAHyderabad pic.twitter.com/54NOyj5BWs — Ankit Agarwal (@ankitagarwal365) August 9, 2018

An opening to be remembered @IKEAIndia #IKEAHyderabad ,wonder how you guys managed to open such a huge store in middle of SEZ ZONE #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/cKiwzeUmf4 — Sadat Mirza (@sadatmirza0) August 9, 2018

Inauguration of Swedish furniture company in Hyd. At ikea furniture mall at Hyderabad. @EconomicTimes pic.twitter.com/pgPcupi3uq — Vishal Dutta (@vishalduttaET) August 9, 2018

1st day of #IKEAHyderabad and this happened. Never seen so much traffic in Hyderabad before. pic.twitter.com/7GNkfEFg4n — Aalok Vedi (@AalokVedi) August 9, 2018

