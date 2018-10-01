Slamming the Congress party and its chief Rahul Gandhi for criticising government actions to deal with IL&FS crisis, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has termed Congress a national saboteur and said that it wants to sabotage India's economy by allowing a situation in relation to a company to persist.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday hit out at the Congress party amid the ILFS crisis and said that the Congress party for the last few days has been busy spreading disinformation about the government’s possible moves in relation to the private sector company IL&FS. Slamming the party, Finance Minister termed Congress a national saboteur and added that it wants to sabotage India’s economy by allowing a situation in relation to a company to persist, expand and become unmanageable. It lacks statesmanship and vision.

Speaking about government actions, FM Jaitley said that a senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Professor KV Thomas, had written to him on September 20, 2018 making some request. Jaitley said that he has enclosed that letter of Congress leader which will demolish every word that Rahul Gandhi and his coterie have been spreading.

Also Read: IL&FS debt crisis: Centre moves finally, new six-member board to take stock of situation

Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi, Jaitley said that it may be advisable for Rahul Gandhi to get some words of wisdom from Professor KV Thomas. The Congress must remember that the days of crony capitalism are over. The NDA government deals with such challenges objectively and professionally.

The government sources have said that it has noticed the mismanagement of IL&FS during the IPO of the subsidiary company when they got a complaint by an investor that the deployment of funds was not appropriate. The value of the investment has been eroded by 60% due to inappropriate placement of funds. The government has referred IL&FS matter to the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) for further investigation yesterday. 169 group companies of IL&FS to be investigated by Serious Fraud Investigation Office. SFIO will investigate contracts, and will also conduct a forensic audit.

Also Read: Justice Dipak Misra: From a prodigy to the epitome of justice

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More