Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked Prime Minister Modi claiming that public money was being used to bail-out the debt-ridden IL&FS group. Furthermore, he claimed that in 2018, Modi was bailing out the same company via LIC and SBI.

Upping the ante on IL&FS controversy debt issue, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked Prime Minister Modi claiming that public money was being used to bail-out the debt-ridden IL&FS group. Congress scion further alleged that in 2007, when Narendra Modi was the Gujarat chief minister, IL&FS was given the ‘GIFT CITY’ project worth Rs 70,000 crore and till date, no work has been achieved under the plan. Furthermore, he claimed that in 2018, Modi was bailing out the same company via LIC and SBI.

“Modiji, your favourite private company ILFS is about to drown.” He asked, ”You want to save the company via LIC. Why? LIC is the sign of trust of the country. Why do you save the traffickers with public money? Does ILFS mean ‘I Love Financial Scams’ to you?” said Rahul Gandhi in another Tweet.

मोदीजी, आपकी चहेती निजी कम्पनी ILFS डूबने वाली है। आप LIC का पैसा लगाकर उसे बचाना चाहते हो।क्यों? LIC देश के भरोसे का चिन्ह है। एक-एक रुपया जोड़कर लोग LIC की पॉलिसी लेते हैं। उनके पैसे से जालसाजों को क्यों बचाते हो? कहीं आपके लिए ILFS का मतलब ‘I Love Financial Scams' तो नहीं? — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 30, 2018

Earlier, the Congress had claimed that this could be India’s Lehman Brothers moment of India saying that Modi-led NDA government had brought the country on the verge of economic collapse.

“This could be termed as the ‘Lehman Brothers moment of India’, as the collapse of Lehman Brothers in the United States led to the ‘great economic meltdown’ of 2008…Something similar is happening in India today,” Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari had said.

He had further said that IL&FS is an unlisted infrastructure development and financing company, which is only 40 percent owned by the public-sector LIC, SBI and Central Bank of India and asked why the government was going overboard to bail it out.

