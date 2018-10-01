Facing mounting criticism from the Congress party, the Central government on Monday moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai, for a change of management at the beleaguered IL&FS. According to reports, the NCLT approved the names of Uday Kotak (MD KMB ), Vineet Nayyar (IAS), GN Bajpai (ex SEBI), GC Chaturvedi ( ICICI bank ), Malini Shankar (IAS) and Nand Kishore to the board of IL&FS.

Facing mounting criticism from the Congress party, the Central government on Monday moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai, for a change of management at the beleaguered IL&FS. Accepting a petition filed by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the NCLT allowed the ministry to replace all board members of the debt-ridden company. According to reports, the NCLT approved the names of Uday Kotak, Vineet Nayyar, GN Bajpai, GC Chaturvedi, Nand Kishore and Malini Shankar to the board of IL&FS.

The top corporate tribunal has also directed that IL&FS’ suspended directors shall not represent the company anywhere, a source said.

The six-member board, led by Uday Kotak, will hold a meeting and report the road map for IL&FS before October 8. The board will file its response in the NCLT by October 15 and the tribunal will hear the matter on October 31, reports said.

The government had ordered an investigation into the company’s affairs through the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) after a preliminary by ROC Mumbai uncovered a severe mismatch in IL&FS’ liabilities and a severe liquidity crunch at the firm. The government application named Ravi Parthasarathy, SB Mathur, RC Bhargava, Arun Saha, Michel Pinto, J Rao, Rina Karmath, Varsha Sawant, Manohar Waghle, among others, as parties in the IL&FS case.

