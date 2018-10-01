IL&FS issue: Congress President Rahul Gandhi has attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi claiming that public money was being used to bail-out the debt-ridden Infrastructure Financing and Leasing Services Ltd (IL&FS) group via public savings in LIC and the State Bank of India (SBI). According to reports, the IL&FS group has a long-term debt liability of around Rs 91,000 crore.

Reports say, the IL&FS defaulted in payment obligations of bank loans (including interest), term and short-term deposits and failed to meet the commercial paper (CP) redemption obligations due on September 14. On September 15, the company also reported that it had received notices for delays and defaults in servicing some of the inter-corporate deposits accepted by it.

However, amid a flurry of allegations, the Union government has intervened in Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services by moving the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). The corporate affairs ministry has taken steps to supersede the IL&FS board and change the company management. According to sources, Uday Kotak has been proposed to be non-executive chairman of IL&FS board and the government wants to appoint 10 new directors to the board.

Congress has also demanded that the IL&FS financials should be forensically audited as management, principal shareholders and NDA/BJP government are unwilling to disclose about the disbursement of Rs 42,000 crore in in past four years as nobody knows where the money disappeared.

Earlier, the Congress had claimed that this could be India’s Lehman Brothers moment saying that Modi-led NDA government has brought the country on the verge of economic collapse.

Rahul Gandhi also alleged that in 2007, when Narendra Modi was the Gujarat chief minister, IL&FS was given the ‘GIFT CITY’ project worth Rs 70,000 crore and till date, no work has been achieved under the plan.

Lehman Brothers collapse

Lehman Brothers, one of the biggest financial services firm in the world, filed for bankruptcy on September 15, 2008. Lehman’s big investment in mortgage securities made it especially vulnerable as the UShousing market started to crash. Lehman Brothers failed to correct course as it was too late and it didn’t have the capital cushion to absorb its losses and its stock price also continued to plunge.

German brothers Henry, Emanuel, and Mayer Lehman had founded the Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. financial services firm in 1958. The 158-year-old private company was the fourth biggest investment bank behind Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Merrill Lynch leading into the global financial crisis.

