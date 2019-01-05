Illegal sand mining case: The Central Bureau of Investigation on Saturday conducted raids at multiple locations in Delhi, Lucknow, Kanpur, Hamirpur and Jalaun in connection with the illegal sand mining case of Uttar Pradesh. The premier investigative agency also raided at the residences of senior government officials including Uttar Pradesh cadre-IAS officer B Chandrakala in Lucknow, reports said.

An FIR in connection with the case was registered on January 2

Illegal sand mining case: The Central Bureau of Investigation on Saturday conducted raids at multiple locations in Delhi, Lucknow, Kanpur, Hamirpur and Jalaun in connection with the illegal sand mining case of Uttar Pradesh. The premier investigative agency also raided at the residences of senior government officials including Uttar Pradesh cadre-IAS officer B Chandrakala in Lucknow, reports said. B Chandrakala lives in sapphire apartment son Havelock road in state capital Lucknow. The 2008-batch IAS officer, known for anti-corruption crackdowns, had served key districts of Meerut, Meerut, Mathura, Bulandshahr and Hamirpur when Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party government was in power.

The senior officer is under CBI radar for allegedly bypassing rules and regulations for granting licenses for sand mining during her tenure as District Magistrate of Hamirpur in 2012.

An FIR in connection with the case was registered on January 2. In Hamirpur, the CBI raids were conducted at residences of BSP leader Satyadev Dikshit and SP MLC Ramesh Mishra.

Some reports say the raids are political in nature as BSP chief Mayawati and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav have finalised a grand alliance in Uttar Pradesh for 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The mahagathbandhan will not spare more than 2 seats – Amethi and Rae Bareli – to the Congress, reports said.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More