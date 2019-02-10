While asking the concerned district administrations to provide all the healthcare facilities for the treatment of affected persons, the UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered action against the people involved in the illegal trade. Like last year, he announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia relief to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those, undergoing treatment.

Priyanka Gandhi, Congress general secretary for Eastern Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday said that she was stunned by the death of more than 100 people in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand due to consumption of adulterated liquor. While condemning the incident, she added that it is out of imagination, how the trade of illicit trade has flourished at a large scale in the two states. The deaths were reported in Meerut, Saharanpur, Roorkee, in Kushinagar other areas.

Before calling for stringent action against the culprits, Priyanka Gandhi added that she hopes both the state governments would provide compensation and government jobs to the kin of the victims. While former UP Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav held BJP government responsible for the deaths. He also demanded Rs 20 lakh compensation for the victim families.

Earlier, doctors had said that the lives have been lost after people consumed spurious liquor. According to reports, the illicit liquor came from Uttarakhand and later got sneaked into Uttar Pradesh. The police have arrested around 175 persons in connection with the illicit liquor trade and filed 297 cases into the large scale deaths.

While asking the concerned district administrations to provide all the healthcare facilities for the treatment of affected persons, the UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered action against the people involved in the illegal trade. Like last year, he announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia relief to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those, undergoing treatment.

In May 2018, in a similar incident, around 10 people lost their lives in the most populated state of the country due to the drinking of contaminated liquor.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More