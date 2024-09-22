Iltija Mufti: “We’ll Win Home Minister’s Heart For J&K”

PDP candidate from the Bijbehara assembly constituency of Jammu and Kashmir, and Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter, Iltija Mufti, said that they will soften Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s heart for the youths of the J&K.

“The Home Minister has to soften his heart for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Our youngsters have been jailed on the basis of false allegations. So many of our journalists have been jailed without any reason. Irfan Mehraj has been jailed. What crime has he committed to get jailed in Tihar? He has reported true to power. We will get them released, and we will stop this culture of jailing people in J&K. Delhi has taken such a tough, muscular policy. We will soften their hearts,” said Iltija Mufti.

Meanwhile, Shah said on Sunday that the central government will not hold any conversation with Pakistan until terrorism is eliminated.

Addressing an election rally in Nowshera in the run-up to the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, Shah stressed against revoking Article 370 in the valley as demanded by the opposition, including the National Conference and Congress.

“Farooq Abdullah says that they will bring back Article 370. Farooq Sahab, nobody can bring back Article 370. Now, bunkers are not needed because no one can dare to fire bullets. ‘Agar wahan see goli aayi to goli ka jawab gole se diya jayega’. They want to bring back Shiekh Abdullah’s flag. Only our tricolour will wave in Jammu and Kashmir. Terrorism continued in Jammu and Kashmir for 30 years, curfew was imposed in Jammu and Kashmir for 3000 days in 30 years, 40,000 people were killed. Farooq Sahab, where were you during those days? Let me tell you, when Kashmir was burning, Farooq Sahib was comfortably holidaying in London,” Shah said.

“They want us to have a dialogue with Pakistan. Let me be clear, we will not hold conversations or dialogue with Pakistan till terrorism is eliminated. They want to free the terrorists from jails. Modiji came, and we wiped out the terrorists one by one. No terrorist or stone pelter will be freed from jail. BJP assures you, no terrorist will walk free in Jammu and Kashmir!,” he added.

“Congress, NC, has said that we will reconsider the reservation given to those in hilly regions, tribals, Dalits, or OBC communities. Rahul Gandhi goes to America and says that now that they have developed, they do not need reservations. Rahul Baba, we will not let you remove the reservation. The Congress, NC, and PDP had snatched the right to reservation of those living in the hilly regions for 70 years. It was their decision not to give reservations to the hill people. Modiji said, Congress, NC, and PDP can do whatever they want to do. We will give reservations to the hill people,” he further said.

The first phase of voting was completed in Jammu and Kashmir on September 18 with a voter turnout of 61.13 percent registered across 24 constituencies in seven districts, as per the Election Commission. The second and third phase will be held on September 25 and October 5, respectively. Vote counting will be conducted on October 8 along with the counting of votes in Haryana.

(INPUTS FROM ANI)