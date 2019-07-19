IMA Ponzi scam: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Mansoor Khan, the main accused in the multi-crore IMA Ponzi scam, at Delhi airport. The ED is currently questioning Khan and had filed a money laundering case against his company.

IMA Ponzi scam: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday arrested founder of the I Monetary Advisory (IMA), Mohammed Mansoor Khan, at Delhi airport earlier in the morning. The main accused in the multi-crore IMA Ponzi scam was arrested by the ED soon after he landed in Delhi from Dubai at around 1:50 am in the morning. Reports said that he was being taken to the ED’s office at the MTNL building in Delhi for further questioning.

In a statement released by the special investigation team (SIT), it was noted that the SIT officials had located Khan in Dubai through sources. They then persuaded him to return back to India and submit himself before the law. The SIT had assured him a safe and secure arrest if returned to Delhi.

IMA ponzi scam case: IMA Founder Mansoor Khan arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) at Delhi Airport, early morning today. He is being taken to ED's office at the MTNL building in Delhi for further questioning. pic.twitter.com/83lThaRWCG — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2019

The reports said that Khan had released a video message on Monday, saying that he would return to India within next 24 hours. He had further said that his decision to leave India was a big mistake. He had been missing since June 7, while those invested in his scheme were left in a panic.

It has been reported that thousands of investors, who were promised big returns if invested in IMA scheme, had invested in the Islamic finance firm. Soon after Khan fled India, over 42,000 complaints were received by the police by such investors.

Before leaving the country, Mansoor Khan had also left behind an audio clip in which he threatened to commit suicide and accused many senior politicians of taking bribes. He also revealed that Congress MLA Roshan Baig had not returned Rs 400 crore to the company.

Ever since then the investigators have been questioning Baig. In a video clip released on June 23, Khan also told the Bengaluru police commissioner that he wished to return to India and expose all those involved in the failure of his business.

