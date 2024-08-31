IMA has reiterated its demand for a central law to curb violence against doctors and hospitals, calling for the declaration of hospitals as safe zones.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has reiterated its demand for a central law to curb violence against doctors and hospitals, calling for the declaration of hospitals as safe zones. In a letter addressed to the National Task Force (NTF), which was constituted by the Supreme Court to formulate protocols for the safety and security of healthcare professionals, the IMA has made a strong case for legislative action to protect medical practitioners and facilities.

NTF’s Role and IMA’s Submission

The NTF was established following the tragic rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. Tasked with creating a national consensus and formulating safety protocols for healthcare workers, the NTF has been urged by the IMA to consider its proposals in detail. The association structured its submission into three key areas: the need for a central act against violence, the declaration of hospitals as safe zones, and the improvement of working conditions for resident doctors.

Call for a Central Law to Prevent Violence Against Healthcare Professionals

The IMA emphasized the urgent need for a central act to address the violence faced by doctors and hospitals. In support of this, the association submitted its study titled “Safety During Night Duty: Survey of 3885 Doctors Across India,” along with draft proposals for a Central Act and legislation such as “The Healthcare Service Personnel and Clinical Establishments Bill, 2019” and the Epidemic Diseases Act of September 2020.

The letter highlighted that healthcare facilities across the country differ significantly in terms of infrastructure and human resources. “The only preventive strategy that could be applied across the board and across all the states is a deterrent central law in statute,” the IMA stated. “Absence of such law has resulted in half-hearted actions by the police and less than optimum investigations and prosecution of the incidents.”

Arguing that deterrence is the most effective form of prevention, the IMA pointed out that a strong central law would help prevent violence in all sectors, especially in small and medium-sized facilities. It would also complement existing state laws, serving as an enabling act.

Declaration of Hospitals as Safe Zones

The IMA has also pushed for hospitals to be declared as safe zones, suggesting that this concept could be integrated into the proposed central law. “Declaration as safe zone entitles the hospitals with security entitlements,” the association said in its letter. However, it added that these security measures must be balanced with patient-friendly practices and cultural sensitivity.

Demand for Better Working Conditions for Resident Doctors

In its third major point, the IMA called for significant improvements in the working and living conditions of resident doctors. Despite administrative and judicial pronouncements made since the establishment of the residency system, the IMA noted that little has changed on the ground.

“We the medical profession of India expect the National Task Force to live up to our expectations and instill confidence into the minds of the demoralised doctor community,” the letter read.

IMA’s Legacy and Nationwide Reach

The IMA, founded in 1928, has played a significant role in the nation’s history, including during the freedom struggle. Headquartered in New Delhi, the association boasts a vast network, with branches in almost every district across India, including 1,800 local branches, 28 state branches, and 3,85,000 members. Additionally, the IMA is represented in all medical colleges through its Junior Doctors Network and Medical Students Network.

The letter also highlighted a recent nationwide protest by the medical fraternity, in which healthcare professionals responded to the IMA’s call by withdrawing all services except emergencies and casualties on August 17.

With its latest appeal to the National Task Force, the IMA continues to advocate for stronger protections and better conditions for healthcare professionals, emphasizing the urgent need for legislative action to ensure the safety of doctors and medical staff across the country.