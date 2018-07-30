Jama Masjid Shahi Imam Ahmed Bukhari has written to Congress president Rahul Gandhi raising concern on the condition of Muslims in the country under the Narendra Modi government. Imam Bukhari in his letter to the Congress chief has raised concern over conditions of Muslims and compared it with the past seven decades saying that it has become worse.

Ahmed Bukhari, the shahi imam of the Jama Masjid, has written to Congress president Rahul Gandhi and has asked him to clarify the stand of the Congress over the atrocities against Muslims in the country. Imam Bukhari has raised concern over conditions of Muslims and compared it with the past seven decades saying that it has become worse. Imam Bukhari has asked the Congress chief, “Where is his party’s voice against the way the present government is treating Muslims?” Imam Bukhari has also said that 64 innocent Muslims have been killed in cases of mob lynching in several parts of the country.

Further talking about the conditions of Muslims in the country, Imam Bukhari has said that it has now become difficult for a Muslim youth to walk freely out of his home wearing a skullcap or sporting a beard. Bukhari said they expect the Congress to be as a responsible opposition and pressure the government on this.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi was dragged into a controversy after he allegedly said the Congress is a party for Muslims, as reported by an Urdu newspaper, which was subsequently shot down as fake news. According to the Urdu newspaper, Rahul Gandhi had made the remark in a meeting with Muslims scholars of the country, which he had held a few weeks back.

The increase in lynchings of Muslims has been a cause of concern for the minority community. In a recent incident in Rajasthan’s Alwar, a Muslim man from Haryana’s Mewat was lynched for alleged cow smuggling. Reports had pointed out that the man may have survived the attack had the police taken him to hospital straight instead of meandering for drinking tea and other such reasons.

