IMD Alerts Maharashtra For Rain and Thunderstorms; NDRF Teams Prepared

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, in Maharashtra over the next few hours on Monday. Certain regions of the state are expected to experience precipitation within this period.

“Thunderstorms with lightning and light to moderate rainfall are very likely to occur in a few places over Chandrapur and isolated places over Bhandara, Yavatmal, Gadchiroli, Wardha, and Gondia, including the Nagpur and Amravati districts of Vidarbha. Very light to light rainfall is expected at isolated places over the Akola district of Vidarbha. Take precautions while moving out,” the IMD stated.

The IMD has also predicted moderate rain at isolated places over Mumbai, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Thane, and the Ghats of Satara in the next three hours.

NDRF teams have been deployed in Vasai (Palghar), Thane, Ghatkopar, Powai (Kurla), Mahad (Raigad), Khed and Chiplun (Ratnagiri), Kudal (Sindhudurg), Kolhapur, Sangli, and Satara as a precaution during the monsoon season.

“Apart from three teams in Mumbai and one team in Nagpur as part of the regular deployment, teams are on alert for any emergency response at their locations and are conducting reconnaissance in low-lying and landslide-prone areas,” the NDRF reported.

Earlier, the Mumbai Police issued an advisory asking citizens to avoid coastal areas due to the heavy rainfall in the city. Mumbai has been experiencing heavy rains for the past couple of weeks.

The IMD has also predicted rain in isolated places in the national capital today. “Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by light thunderstorms and lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places in Delhi (Seemapuri), NCR (Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Manesar), Yamunanagar, and Kurukshetra,” the IMD predicted.

“Rampur, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Sambhal, Billari, Milak, Sikandrabad, Chandausi, Bulandshahar, Bahajoi, Debai, Narora, Sahaswan, Atrauli, Aligarh, Iglas, Sikandra Rao, Raya, Hathras, Jalesar (U.P.), Sidhmukh, Bhiwari, Laxmangarh, and Rajgarh (Rajasthan) are also expected to experience rain within the next 2 hours,” it stated.

The weather agency has warned of extremely heavy rainfall in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. Additionally, on July 21, the IMD issued an orange alert for several districts in Himachal Pradesh, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall.