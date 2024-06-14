IMD Forecast: Monsoon Conditions in Northeast, Thunderstorm Warning in Bihar, and Heatwave in Delhi

The Indian Meteorological Department, has predicted light to moderate monsoon conditions for the country’s northeastern and eastern regions for a couple of hours on Friday. The states that are expected to see a moderate to mild rainfall are Meghalaya, West Bengal, West Arunachal Pradesh, West Assam, and Sikkim, as well as other nearby sub-Himalayan regions. In addition, the IMD has issued a three-hour warning regarding thunderstorm with lighting in the northeastern area of Bihar.

“Light to moderate rainfall at most places with occasional intense spells of rainfall is very likely to continue over Sikkim & adjoining areas of sub-Himalayan West Bengal, West Arunachal Pradesh, West Assam, and Meghalaya and light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning also likely over extreme northeast Bihar during next three hours,” the IMD said, taking to X.

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with occasional intense spells of rainfall is very likley to continue over Sikkim & adjoining areas of sub-himalayan west Bengal, west Arunachal Pradesh, West Assam and Meghalaya and light to moderate rainfall accompanied with…. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/nIBc3iW6Au — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 14, 2024

In the meantime, the IMD predicted on Thursday that heavy rain would persist for the next four to five days in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and Northeast India, with sporadic periods of exceptionally heavy precipitation.

As for other parts of India, in locations like Navsari, Jalgaon, Amravati, and Chandrapur in Maharashtra, the southwest rains have already come. On the other hand, IMD has forecast a heatwave for the next four to five days in north India. It is expected that Delhi would see a minimum temperature of approximately 37 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius today. Throughout the day, the temperature is predicted to stay around 44 degrees Celsius.

