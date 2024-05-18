IMD Forecasts Continued Heavy Rainfall in South Peninsular India Until May 23- Deets Inside!

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that heavy to very heavy rainfall will continue over south Peninsular India until May 23, with extremely heavy downpours expected from May 19 to 21.

The IMD also announced that the Southwest Monsoon is likely to advance into the South Andaman Sea, parts of the Southeast Bay of Bengal, and the Nicobar Islands around May 19. A cyclonic circulation is currently positioned over south interior Tamil Nadu and its neighboring regions in the low and mid-tropospheric levels. A trough extends from south Chhattisgarh to south interior Karnataka, with another trough running from Marathwada to the cyclonic circulation over south interior Tamil Nadu in the lower tropospheric levels.

Under the influence of this cyclonic circulation, the IMD predicts fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep, and south Karnataka. Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana, and Rayalaseema are expected to experience isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) over the next seven days.

Specific rainfall predictions include:

Isolated heavy rainfall over Coastal Karnataka from May 19-22, South Interior Karnataka from May 21-22, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema on May 18, and Lakshadweep from May 18-21. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, and Mahe on May 18 and 22, and over South Interior Karnataka from May 18-20. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu and Kerala from May 19-21.

Additionally, light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds is expected over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Madhya Pradesh on May 18 and 19.

The IMD also reported a cyclonic circulation over northeast Assam and neighboring areas in the lower tropospheric levels. This circulation is expected to cause scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim over the next seven days. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Sikkim from May 18-20, Arunachal Pradesh on May 18-19, Assam and Meghalaya from May 18-20, and Nagaland and Manipur on May 18. Very heavy rainfall is expected over Meghalaya on May 19 and 20.

Heatwave Alert Extended in North India

Meanwhile, following a scorching day in Delhi’s Najafgarh, where temperatures soared past 47°C, the IMD has extended its heatwave warning for the northern plains until May 21.

The IMD has forecasted severe heatwave conditions across extensive areas of North India, including parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi, from May 17 to 21. Heatwave conditions are expected to persist in portions of Uttar Pradesh from May 17-21, isolated regions of Gujarat between May 17 and 21, Bihar from May 17-20, Jharkhand between May 19 and 20, northern Madhya Pradesh from May 18-21, Gangetic West Bengal between May 18 and 20, and Odisha on May 20 and 21.

Day after Delhi’s Najafgarh trends as hottest in country, Met flags heatwave alert in North till May 21 Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/RfiXj6REMK#IMD #Heatwave #Najafgarh pic.twitter.com/275jtimszv — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) May 18, 2024

A red alert for severe heatwave has been issued for western Rajasthan, while an orange alert is in effect for Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, East Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Gujarat. Additionally, a yellow alert for heatwave-like conditions has been issued for Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, and Odisha.

An area is categorized as experiencing a heatwave if the maximum temperature at a weather station reaches at least 40°C and at least 30°C or higher for hilly regions.

Najafgarh, located in southwest Delhi, recorded one of the highest daytime temperatures in the country on Friday, reaching 47.4°C. Similarly, Una in Himachal Pradesh registered the season’s highest temperature at 43.2°C, while Agra witnessed the second-highest maximum temperature ever recorded in the city at 46.9°C. Chandigarh also endured scorching heat, recording a maximum temperature of 44.5°C, the third-highest ever recorded in the city.

