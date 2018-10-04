Indian Meteorological Department has issued a heavy to heavy rain warning for isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala for the next 72 hours. The alert of heavy rain has also been issued for isolated places over South Interior Karnataka, Lakshwadeep and Andaman and the Nicobar Islands between October 4 and October 8.

Rough to very rough sea conditions are likely to prevail over South and the central Arabian Sea from October 6 to 8

A low pressure is likely to form over southeast Arabian sea tomorrow and it is likely to concentrate into a depression and move northwestwards during subsequent 48 hours, added the IMD. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into these areas. Earlier, a red alert was issued for three districts of Kerala – Idukki, Palakkad and Thrissur for extremely heavy rains on October 7.

The IMD advised the local people and fishermen to stay off the coast from October 5 as a cyclonic storm is imminent to lash the three districts. Following which, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called an emergency meeting and announced the administration has been directed to take the necessary action to handle the crisis.

Even the tourists have been advised not to travel to the hilly regions in the state, especially to Munnar to see the Neelakurinji and stay put on October 7.

Kerala is on its toes after the warning as devastating floods that hit the state in August took lives of over 400 people. Kerala is still recovering from what has been the worst flood in the last century.

