The cyclonic storm dubbed “Asani” is predicted to increase further in the next 24 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to IMD reports, a depression has formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal around 170 kilometres west of Car Nicobar and is expected to deepen into a cyclonic storm by May 8.

Senior Scientist Umashankar Das stated, “Asani, a cyclonic cyclone, has developed from the deep depression. It’s heading northwest at 16 kilometres per hour. It is 970 kilometres to the southeast of Vishakapatnam and 1,020 kilometres to the southeast of Puri.”

Further adding he said that it is also expected to move northwest until the evening of May 10th. It’s possible that it’ll become a strong cyclonic storm in the following 24 hours.

The scientist, however, dismissed the chance of landfall, predicting that the storm will recurve and proceed parallel to the Odisha coast.

Das predicted rain for the evening of May 10 and said a yellow alert had been issued for three Odisha districts.

Rainfall is expected to begin on May 10th evening, with a yellow rain warning issued for three districts: Gajpati, Ganjam, and Puri. On May 11, five districts — Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Cuttack, and Ganjam — were given a heavy rainfall warning.

Despite the adverse weather conditions in several parts of the country, the IMD forecasted heatwaves in isolated pockets over Vidarbha from May 8 to 12, South Haryana and East Rajasthan from May 9 to 12, West Madhya Pradesh from May 8 to 9, and South Punjab and Jammu division from May 10 to 12.