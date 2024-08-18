Monday, August 19, 2024

IMD Issues Orange Alert For Northeastern States Amid Widespread Heavy Rainfall Forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for several states across India, including West Bengal, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Tripura.

In addition to these states, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and various parts of Southern India. Northwestern states, particularly Uttar Pradesh, are also on alert, with forecasts indicating sustained heavy rainfall over the next 5 to 7 days.

IMD scientist Dr. Naresh Kumar commented on the forecast, stating, “We have issued an orange alert for today and tomorrow for West Bengal, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Tripura. Very heavy rainfall is predicted in these regions. Additionally, heavy to very heavy rainfall activity is expected in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and the South Peninsular area. In the Northwestern states, like Uttar Pradesh, heavy rainfall is predicted for the next 5 to 7 days. In Delhi NCR, light rainfall is expected.”

Meanwhile, rain showers brought relief from the humid weather in several parts of Delhi on Sunday afternoon.

“Rainfall in Delhi will reduce starting from August 17. There is a possibility of light rain today and tomorrow, with a likelihood of it ending the day after tomorrow. After that, light rain is expected to resume,” IMD scientist Soma Sen told ANI on Saturday.

