IMF: Despite economic slowdown making headlines, India has managed to retain its ranks of the world’s fastest-growing economy with a growth rate of 6.1 per cent. It has tied with the economy of China for the current fiscal year, according to the International Monetarily Fund (IMT). The World Economic Outlook (WEO) released by the IMF on Tuesday, has projected the country’s economy to pick up and grow by 7 per cent in the next fiscal year.

Last year, the IMF had cut the country’s growth rate from 7 per cent to 6.1 made in July and from 7.3 per cent to 6.1 per cent. Gita Gopinath, the Chief Economist of the IMF has mentioned in the foreword: The global economy is in a synchronized slowdown, with growth for 2019 downgraded again – to 3 per cent – its slowest pace since the global financial crisis (in 2007-08). This is a serious climb down from 3.8 per cent in 2017 when the world was in a synchronised upswing.”

Last year, the IMF had said that the country’s economy is projected to grow by 7.4 per cent in 2019. It had said that India would regain the rank of the world’s fastest-growing large economy.

During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had proposed in its manifesto that India would become the third-largest economy in the world by 2032. The manifesto had said that India would become US $ 5 trillion economies by 2025 and US $ 10 TRILLION BY 2032.

Just a day before the release of IMF report, India origin Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee had said that the country’s economy doing very badly. He was named as the joint winner of the 2019 Nobel Economics Prize with his French-American wife Esther Duflo and American economist Michael Kremer.

