In India, the vaccination campaign against Covid-19 was started on January 16th. People will be vaccinated with Serum Institute's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has urged everyone to obey the 3T mantra, which stands for "Trace, Test, and Care" The IMA cautioned against using unproven medications and treatments to treat Covid.

In India, the vaccination campaign against Covid-19 had begun on January 16th. People will be vaccinated with Serum Institute’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin as part of this campaign. During this time, each person will receive two vaccine shots separated by at least 14 days. However, the question of how long a person’s body will be safe from infection after vaccination (Last long immunity) arises. That is, how long will the body’s antibodies survive with the vaccine?

On the other hand, experts from all over the world, believe that it can only be said with certainty with the flow of time and further research. According to Chunhui Chi, (director of Oregon State University’s Center for Global Health) the body remains immunized for a certain period of time after the vaccination of the Covid-19. We will need to be vaccinated every year to prevent this.

A long-term response to a single shot of the Covid-19 vaccine was recently observed in a Johnson & Johnson experiment. According to the study, approximately 90% of the volunteers had immune proteins called neutralizing antibodies in their bodies after 29 days. In contrast, all volunteers produced antibodies in just 57 days. The impact was visible on the immune system for the entire 71-day study.

Also Read: Justin Trudeau denounces Canadian spy trial in China

Also some doctors said, the vaccine to prevent disease only needs to be taken once in a lifetime. Immunity against such viruses, however, only lasts six months. Nothing can be said with confidence on how long immunity lasts after a corona virus infection. Perhaps you will only need a vaccine once in your life, or perhaps you will need to be vaccinated once a year.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has urged everyone to obey the 3T mantra, which stands for “Trace, Test, and Care.” The IMA cautioned against using unproven medications and treatments to treat Covid-19. The association also encouraged citizens to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Also Read: US Defence Secy Lloyd Austin arrives in India on a 3-Day Visit; all eyes set on his talks with Rajnath Singh