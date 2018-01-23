Justice Chelameswar, one of the four senior Supreme Court who in a never held before press conference a couple of weeks before brought it to the notice of the people of India about the problems being currently faced in the judicial system, while speaking at the launch of the book Supreme Court of India — The beginnings on Monday said that one must constantly keep analysing and examining how exactly the institution is functioning and so as its achievements and failures.

Justice Jasti Chelameswar, who was one among the four senior Supreme Court judges who raised their concern against the functioning of the judicial system in the nation and also targeted Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra in a never held before press conference, on Monday said that one must constantly keep analysing and examining how exactly the institution is functioning and so as its achievements and failures. Justice Chelameswar was speaking for the first time when they made their issues public and highlighted problems in the judicial system and a concern for the survival of the democracy.

Justice Jasti Chelameswar who was addressing the media at the launch of the book Supreme Court of India — The beginnings, the senior Supreme Court lawyer Justice Chelameswar said, “I believe, and I am sure, each one of those present in the gathering believe that for the survival of a liberal democracy, an impartial and independent judiciary is essential, without which, I don’t think, liberal democracy can flourish.”

Supreme Court of India — The beginnings has been written by late Professor George H Gadbois Jr from the University of Kentucky in the US. Further speaking at the public gathering, Justice Jasti Chelameswar said, “This book … made a study of the foundations of the Supreme Court of India, the functioning of the approximately the first two decades of its existence. Those of us who are interested in sustaining and improving the institution for the welfare of the people of this country need a greater study for the remaining period. This must be an ongoing process. You must constantly keep analysing and examining, how exactly the institution is functioning, and what are all the achievements and what are all its failures. It is a matter, which requires constant examination.”