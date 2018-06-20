While holding a press conference, Army Chief General Bipin Singh Rawat said that the imposition of Governor’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir will not affect the army’s operations. He also asserted that the Army does not face any political interference. His statement comes a few hours after President Ram Nath Kovind approved the imposition of Governor’s rule in the state.

On a closer look, the Centre on May 17, 2018, directed the security personnel not to conduct an offensive operation in Jammu and Kashmir during Ramzan. While the forces displayed exemplary restraint during this period, the terrorists from neighbouring Pakistan continued with their brutal attack resulting in the deaths of scores of civilians and security forces.

We only stopped our operations during Ramzan. But, we saw what happened. The imposing of Governor's rule will not affect our operations. Our operations will go on like they used to. We don't face any political interference: General Bipin Rawat, Army chief pic.twitter.com/aOv0saHNE4 — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2018

These statements from Rawat came just a few days after senior journalist and Rising Kashmir Editor Shijaat Bukhari were shot dead outside his office in Jammu. Also, in another shocking incident, an Army officer Aurangzeb was kidnapped and killed by the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

On June 19, 2018, President Ram Nath Kovind gave noded for imposing Governor’s rule in the state after the BJP announced that it is pulling back its support from the PDP led by Mehbooba Mufti. BJP general secretary Ram Madhav stated that this major decision was taken as the government was not able to control the growing incidents of terror activities and radicalization in the valley. Notably, NN Vohra is scheduled to address the security personnel and senior administrative officers in Jammu and Kashmir.

The decision from President Ram Nath Kovind came after Governor Vohra forwarded the report on the matter after consulting all the major political outfits of the state. Governor’s rule is implemented in India under Section 92 of the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir.

Experts believe that the governor’s rule in the state could be followed by President’s rule in the coming days and this would also delay the assembly elections. However, switching to President’s rule from Governor’s rule will need ratification from both the houses of the Parliament.

