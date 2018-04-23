Sushma Swaraj, who is in Beijing ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to China where he will be meeting President Xi Jinping, during an event 'Contribution of Hindi in the Friendship of India and China' said that it is very important for us to know the languages of each other. Sushma added even 2 foreign ministers cannot make the friendship of our countries more stronger, than the students of China.

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit China visit where he will meet President Xi Jinping to discuss several issues and boost the relationship between both the nations, Foreign Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday in an event in Bejing spoke about ‘Contribution of Hindi in the Friendship of India and China.” Speaking at the event, Swaraj said that it is very important for us to know the languages of each other.

“Even two foreign ministers cannot make the friendship of our countries more stronger, than the students of China, who love the Hindi language. Indian films are becoming increasingly popular in China. I was talking to Foreign Minister Wang Yi yesterday, he mentioned that Dangal, Secret Superstar and Hindi Medium are very popular here,” Sushma Swaraj added.

Further speaking at the event, Sushma Swaraj said, “A girl just said that it is her dream to visit India and she doesn’t know when this dream will come true. Your dream will soon be true. I just asked the Indian ambassador to send 25 students out of all the Hindi learning students sitting here to India. The way our relations are strengthening today, it has become all the more important for Chinese students to learn Hindi and Indian students to learn Mandarin, so that you do not face language barriers when you go to India or they come down to China.”

Sushma Swaraj is visiting Beijing ahead of PM Modi’s visit who will hold informal meetings with President Xi Jinping on April 27 and 28 in China’s Wihan City, to lay the ground-work for the meet. The meetings will be aimed at normalising between both the nations. In order to improve the mutual understanding, PM Modi and President Xi Jinping will also exchange views on bilateral and international issues.

