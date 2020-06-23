Amid the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru, Janata Dal leader HD Kumaraswamy has demanded a 20-day lockdown. He further emphasised that Bengaluru would be another Brazil if a lockdown is not imposed.

In the wake of the increasing coronavirus cases in Karnataka, Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Kumaraswamy demanded re-imposition of lockdown in Bengaluru for at least 20 days and warned if not done “Bengaluru would be another Brazil.” Taking to Twitter, the former Karnataka Chief Minister also stated that “people’s health matters, not the economy.”

“Stop playing with people’s lives. Lockdown in some areas is not useful. Bengaluru must immediately go into lockdown for at least 20 days. Otherwise, Bengaluru would be another Brazil. People’s health matters, not the economy,” he tweeted.

“Distributing rations to the poor and workers is not going to resolve the problem. The state’s 50 lakh working class have to be paid a compensation of Rs 5,000 each. Also, many drivers, weavers and labourers have not received the benefits of the schemes announced by the state government,” he said in another tweet.

“The implementation of the programmes needs to be addressed immediately. Declaring the relief package and not reaching out to the poor is unfair,” he said in another tweet.

Today India is among the countries with highest number of COVID-19 cases and the problem must be seen in conjunction with our high density of population compared to other countries.

1/4 — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) June 23, 2020

Also Read: Rajnath Singh arrives in Moscow to attend 75th Victory Day Parade

Also Read: Jagannath Rath Yatra begins in Odisha’s Puri; PM Modi extends wishes

According to the Health Ministry, Karnataka so far has recorded 9,150 coronavirus cases. Out of the total, 3395 are active cases in the state, 5618 have been cured/migrated and 137 have died due to infection.

With an increase of 14,933 new cases and 312 deaths in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 count reached 4,40,215 on Tuesday. According to the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), 14,011 deaths have been recorded due to the infection so far in the country. The rise in confirmed cases today is lower than the highest spike of 15 thousand plus cases registered on Sunday. The count includes 1,78,014 active cases, and 2,48,190 cured/discharged/migrated patients.

Also Read: India China standoff: Army Chief to visit Leh, review on-ground situation

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App