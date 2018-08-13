Navjot Singh Sidhu reached the Pakistani High Commission to apply for the visa for his visit on August 18. The following development comes to light after Sidhu had accepted the invitation from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Islam (PTI) chief Imran Khan to be a part of his oath-taking ceremony in Pakistan.

On Monday, former cricketer and Punjab Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu reached the Pakistani High Commission to apply for the visa for his visit on August 18. The following development comes to light after Sidhu had accepted the invitation from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Islam (PTI) chief Imran Khan to be a part of his oath-taking ceremony in Pakistan. In the video that surfaced on Monday morning, Navjot Sidhu can be seen entering the High Commission in his white SUV. While reporters tried their best to get a reaction by Punjab Minister, they were stopped outside the gate by the security.

Earlier, while talking to media, Sidhu said that Imran Khan called him personally to invite him for his oath-taking ceremony in Pakistan on August 18. The call was later followed by a formal email from PTI leaders.

Earlier, there were reports that the PTI had sent out invitations to all the leaders of SAARC including PM Modi. However, the reports were soon withdrawn after PTI said that they have not yet finalised the invitation list.

Talking to media after leaving the Pakistan High Commissioner, Punjab Minister Sidhu said that he had come to the High Commission for the completion of some formalities. He said that he had come here to get a nod from the government. he said that his visit to Pakistan now depends on the permission by the government.

