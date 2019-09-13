A nostalgic Imran also said the same jihadi groups, who are all in Pakistan, are supposed to say now that because Americans the jihad is seen as terrorism.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan spewed venom against the US government for undermining Islamabad’s contribution in the fight against terrorism in Afghanistan. Imran Khan said Pakistan lost as many as 70,000 people and lost over a 100 billion dollars to the economy for helping the Americans in the war against Taliban in Afghanistan but the US allegation that Islamabad betrayed it in the Afghan is not fair.

In a candid confession, Imran Khan said in the 80s, Pakistan Army was training the Mujahideens to do jihad against the Soviets after they occupied Afghanistan. So, the jihadi’s were trained by Pakistan, funded by the US’s CIA and now a decade later when the Americans come into Afghanistan the situation changed. The Pakistan prime minister said it was a big contradiction and he strongly felt that Pakistan should have been neutral because by joining in, these groups turned against Pakistan.

Imran Khan is crying foul because Pakistan’s economy is in a bad shape and the country’s directionless leadership have ruined the future of the country’s youth by forcing them to join the Afghan war against Russia. More than 70 years of its independence, the country has miserably failed to a niche for itself in the international level except earning the tag of “breeding ground of terror”.

Pakistan had high hopes on America that the country would extend its support to Islamabad on Kashmir issue. Trump volunteered to mediate on the Kashmir issue after Imran Khan met him in Washington but backtracked from is earlier stand after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In his statement, Trump said Kashmir is a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan and if both the countries invite him, he can volunteer to solve the Kashmir issue. This was hard to digest for Khan.

On Thursday, in a tweet, the Pakistan Prime Minister thanked 58 countries of the world and the EU for supporting Pakistan on Kashmir issue ahead of his public rally in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir’s (PoK) capital Muzzafarbad on Friday to show solidarity with Kashmir. But it is still not clear why Imran Khan is crying foul id the US is not supporting it on Kashmir. Bad Karma!. The sweet relationship between the US and Pakistan turned sour after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. America also knows that Pakistan trained terrorists carried out the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Apart from that, the world community also knows that who sheltered Osama bin Laden and who were involved in the Kargil war.

