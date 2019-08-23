In the latest attack on India, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said his country won't be initiating peace talks with India anymore and added their attempts have failed as India always mistook its efforts for appeasement.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said his country will no longer be initiating peace talks with India following the latter failing to respond to the dialogue efforts initiated by Pakistan at several levels. The statement has come in the wake of abrogation of Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to The New York Times, Khan said he feared the possibility of a military standoff between India and Pakistan and reiterated that he wasn’t willing to talk to India.

He said the overtures initiated for peace and dialogue by Pakistan were mistaken for appeasement by India. Meanwhile, India’s ambassador to the US, Harsh Vardhan Shringla refuting to Pakistan’s claims that India overlooked peace talks initiated by Pakistan said it was Islamabad that ruined peace talks whenever New Delhi took the first step. He added that India now expected Pakistan to take credible and verifiable action against terror hubs.

India has always been vocal against Pakistan sponsored terrorism and has, time and again, expressed concerns over hate-mongering propagated by Pakistan despite India’s warning.

Over the situation in the newly-designated union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian envoy said restrictions were being eased in a phased manner and the government was closely monitoring the situation to decide the next course of action.

Yesterday also Imran Khan in a tweet lashed out at India accusing it of human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir. He said people were not given the freedom to practice their religion or celebrate their festivals.

Pakistan has been trying hard to internationalize the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir ever since the Indian government suspended the state’s special status. In the latest move, it has asserted to move the International Court of Justice after a failed attempt at the United Nations Security Council to have the international body condemn India’s move.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App