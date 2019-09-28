Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan: A day after Prime Minister Imran Khan delivered his maiden address at the 74th session of UNGA, his plane had to make an emergency landing in New York on Saturday. He was on way to Pakistan along with delegates. The aircraft developed a technical glitch near Canada.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s aircraft has made an emergency landing in New York after it developed a technical glitch. The plane was en-route to Pakistan from New York carrying Khan and other delegates. The pilot noticed the fault when the plane was near Canada. It was then diverted to New York where it landed. The incident happened a day after Khan delivered his maiden speech at the 74th session of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Khan’s UNGA speech lasted for over 50 minutes — the longest in this year’s session. Around half of his address was related to Kashmir. While raking up the lingering Kashmir issue, he warned the UN that there could be a nuclear war between two neighbors if it was not resolved. He also accused India of human rights violations and used provocative remarks.

After Khan’s speech, India exercised its right to respond and slammed Khan for his comments. Vidisha Maitra, First Secretary MEA, said that Pakistan continues to harbor extremism and 130-US designated terror are staying in the country. She was responding to Khan’s claim that his country has dismantled the terror network and no such outfits exist in Pakistan.

On the allegations of human rights abuses, Vidisha said that all the minorities including Sikhs, Christians, Ahmadiyas, and Hindus are being persecuted in Pakistan. She emphasized that laws like the infamous blasphemy law is used to violate the basic rights of minorities, adding that the population of such communities has also come down.

Meanwhile, the Kashmir lockdown has taken a center stage vis-à-vis relations between India and Pakistan.The stripping of Kashmir’s semi-autonomous status on August 5 escalated tensions in the South Asian regions with two major powers turning against each other. Pakistan has been trying to internationalize the issue using Muslim card but it failed. However, during the ongoing UNGA session, several countries raised the Kashmir issue after Khan met their leaders. These include Turkey, China, and Malaysia.

