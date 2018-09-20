Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has written a letter to Indian PM Narendra Modi seeking a meeting of Foreign Ministers Sushma Swaraj and Shah Mehmood Qureshi to resume dialogues between India and Pakistan. Earlier on August 20, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for a meaningful and constructive engagement between both the countries.

Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran has written a letter to PM Narendra Modi seeking resumption of dialogue between India and Pakistan. In the letter, Imran Khan has called for a meeting between Foreign Ministers of both the countries—Sushma Swaraj and Shah Mehmood Qureshi, on sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, which is to be held later this month, say reports.

After becoming the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, in his first speech, had said that he will try his best to resolve the issues with India.

After becoming the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, in his first speech, had said that he will try his best to resolve the issues with India.

PTI chief in his letter mentioned Kashmir as the core issue of dispute between India and Pakistan, he added, that it was about time that the two countries sat across the table and discussed the concern.

Imran Khan’s letter comes amid speculations of a proposed bilateral meeting between by Swaraj Swarah and Shah Mehmood Qureshi on the sidelines of the UNGA. While Pakistan on Wednesday said that both the countries are engaged to facilitate a bilateral meeting.

