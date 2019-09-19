Kashmir news: Ahead of the UNGA 74th session, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Saudi Arabia and meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, widely known as MBA. Both the leaders, according to reports, will discuss the Kashmir situation.

Kashmir news: After failing to garner the world and particularly Muslim countries support on its stand on Kashmir, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will be visiting Saudi Arabia today to woo Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman away. Khan’s two-day visit comes days before the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) 74th Session in the US.

Reports in the Pakistani media stated that both Khan and Salman are expected to discuss the Kashmir situation following the annulment of Article 370 and Article 35 A of the Constitution. Pakistan had termed India’s move to end Jammu and Kashmir special character as an illegal and unilateral action.

Reports added that both the leaders of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are in constant touch on the Kashmir issue, adding that they will also discuss the ways of strengthening the bilateral economic partnership. Khan had met MBS and King Salman at the 14th Islamic Summit in Makkah in May.

Earlier this month, Pakistan had claimed that both Saudi Arabia and the UAE support the country’s stand on Kashmir. The claim came after the visit of Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al Jubeir and UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Pakistan.

However, both the ministers made it clear to Pakistan Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi that Kashmir is a bilateral issue between the two nuclear-armed countries, toeing India’s line. India has always maintained that no third party will be allowed to mediate on Kashmir. Reports suggest that the visiting ministers also cautioned Pakistan against making Kashmir a Muslim issue.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistan counterpart will address the annual UNGA session on the same day — September 27. Pakistan premier is scheduled to speak shortly after the address of PM Modi. Khan had vowed to raise Kashmir forcefully at the UNGA.

