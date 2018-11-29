Pakistan's newly elected Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the two countries — India and Pakistan — can't live in the past and his government can't be blamed for the issues it has inherited. In a recent interview to an English news channel, Imran Khan also spoke about Hafiz Saeed and India's most wanted Dawood Ibrahim and mentioned that he cannot be blamed for what happened in the past.

Pakistan’s newly elected Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that he can’t be blamed for issues retraining India and Pakistan relations to proceed towards good which have been inherited by his government such as the hiding of Mumbai attacks mastermind Dawood Ibrahim and Hafiz Saeed. Speaking in an interview to an English news channel, Imran Khan said that it’s not right to blame his government for what happened in the past and added that they can’t stay to live in the past. Imran Khan said that even they have wanted list in India and it was not in their interest to allow the soil of Pakistan for terror activities.

Further speaking on India-Pakistan relations, Imran Khan said talked about Parliament attack after two armies came face to face, he added that since then he wanted peace between two countries. Imran Khan said that after he became the prime minister, he was disappointed when India cancelled talks scheduled to take place on the sidelines of UN Security Council meet in US. The Pakistan Prime Minister mentioned that why to have conditions for talks on India’s condition that terror and talks can’t go hand-in-hand.

Co-founder of terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the chief of Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD), Hafiz Saeed is a UN-designated terrorist who operates from Pakistan and has a bounty of $10 million dollars. While Dawood Ibrahim is the mastermind of the 1993 Mumbai terror attack when several bomb blasts took place at various places included local trains in the maximum city killing over 250 people and thousands injured.

Imran Khan on Wednesday at the stone laying ceremony of Kartarpur corridor once again pitched for India-Pakistan relations citing examples like if France and Germany who have fought world wars against each other can become friends and leave past behind then why can’t India and Pakistan.

Responding to Imran Khan’s Kashmir comment during yesterday’s ceremony, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that it was regretting that Imran Khan raked the issue of Kashmir during a pious ceremony. Sushma Swaraj also said that the Kartarpur corridor ceremony should not be seen as the start of talks between the two countries.

