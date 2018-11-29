Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that he is ready to hold talks with his Indian counterpart Prime Minister Narendra Modi as people in Pakistan wants peace. Mentioning that the mindsets of people in Pakistan has changed and he is ready for talks with PM Modi on any issue including Kashmir as nothing is impossible and there can't be a military solution to it either. Imran Khan comments have come a day after Kartarpur corridors groundbreaking ceremony.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan who had once again pitched for India-Pakistan relations during his address in yesterday’s groundbreaking ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor has now said that he is ready to hold talks with his Indian counterpart PM Narendra Modi on any issue. Speaking to a bunch of Indian journalists in Islamabad on Thursday, Imran Khan said that the perception of people in Pakistan have changed and everyone wants peace. Imran Khan added that they want peace and is ready to have a dialogue with PM Modi on any issue. On being asked whether the issue of Kashmir can be resolved, Imran Khan said that nothing is impossible and there can’t be a military solution to it.

Imran Khan also clarified on his small men occupying big seats tweet back in September and said that it was not targeted at PM Modi. Imran Khan had earlier in September after India called off scheduled talks with Pakistan on the sidelines of the United Nations General Council meeting after a terror attack, in a tweet had said that all his life he has witnessed small men occupying big seats. His remarks at that time were assumed as a target on the Indian leadership. Giving a clarification on that, Imran Khan has said that his comment was not targeted at PM Modi, however, he did not even clear on whom his statement was targeted.

Disappointed at the arrogant & negative response by India to my call for resumption of the peace dialogue. However, all my life I have come across small men occupying big offices who do not have the vision to see the larger picture. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 22, 2018

Imran Khan in a recent interview to an English news channel has said that the consensus for talks with India should not be seen as desperation for talks while adding that he can’t be blamed for the issues which his government has inherited in Pakistan with respect to New Delhi-Islamabad relations. Speaking in the interview, Imran Khan had said that they can’t be living in the past and cited examples like Germany France saying that if these countries who have massacred each other people can become friends from being foes then why can’t India and Pakistan. Imran Khan pitched for cordial relations between the two countries during his yesterday’s address at the Kartarpur corridor ceremony.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) while responding to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s reference to Kashmir in his yesterday’s address has termed it regretting and said it was an attempt by Pakistan PM to politicise a pious event. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has already clarified on the matter that the Kartarpur corridor event cannot be seen as an ice-breaking factor in India-Pakistan talks as talks and terror can’t go on together.

