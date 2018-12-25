Reiterating his views, Pakistan PM Imran Khan in a tweet said that people of minority communities face discrimination in India. Imran Khan said that his government will ensure that people belonging from the minority communities are treated equally as the other citizens of Pakistan and will get the equal rights, unlike India.

Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan on Tuesday again comes up with his view that people of minority communities face discrimination in India. Reiterating his views, Imran Khan tweeted that his government will ensure that people belonging from the minority communities are treated equally as the other citizens of Pakistan and will get the equal rights, unlike India. Imran Khan in his tweet also recalled Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s struggle and said, “Quaid envisaged Pakistan as a democratic, just and compassionate nation. Most importantly he wanted our minorities to be equal citizens. It should be remembered that his early political career was as an ambassador for Hindu Muslim unity.”

Imran Khan said that Jinnah’s struggle for a separate country for Muslims only started when he realised that Muslims would not be treated as equal citizens by the Hindu majority in India. Jinha wanted the minorities to get the equal rights and to ensure that he demanded a separate country. “Quaid’s Pak and we will ensure that our minorities are treated as equal citizens, unlike what is happening in India,” said Imran Khan.

A few days ago, during an event, Imran Khan had said that he will show the Modi government how to treat minorities. He also alleged that people in India say that minorities are not being treated as equal citizens.

Earlier actor Naseeruddin Shah had given a sharp retort to Pak PM saying he should be concerned about his own country’s matters instead of commenting on India’s personal issues.

“I think Mr Khan should be walking the talk in his own country instead of commenting on issues that don’t concern him. We have been a democracy for 70 years and we know how to look after ourselves,” Naseeruddin Shah had said.

